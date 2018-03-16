Delhi LG Anil Baijal urges RBI to inquire into irregularities in a cooperative bank

A number of FIRs have also been lodged, a statement issued by the LG house said. (PTI)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inquire into the alleged irregularities in Delhi Nagarik Sehkari Bank Ltd and has also directed the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police to probe into the matter. Baijal had on October 16 referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for an inquiry. Already 40 appointments made by direct recruitment have been cancelled and promotion of 62 employees of the Delhi Nagarik Sehkari Bank Ltd has been set aside. A number of FIRs have also been lodged, a statement issued by the LG house said. “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been requested to inquire into the matter to ensure that there are no financial irregularities in the running of the bank and wherever required, corrective and preventive measures/actions are taken.

“Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has been directed to investigate the entire matter. Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has been provided the copy of the various reports and directed to inquire into the matter expeditiously for action as per law,” the statement read. The alleged irregularities in the cooperative bank came to light in 2013, after complaints were filed to the registrar of cooperative societies and the RBI, alleging fraudulent loans.