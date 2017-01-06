Citi Bank cuts lending rate by 0.7 per cent

The final pricing will be based on the loan amount, product or facility type offered, and internal Citi loan risk assessment parameters, it added. (Reuters)

Joining the lending rate cut spree, foreign lender Citi India today reduced its home loan rate by 0.7 per cent. It will reduce the interest rate to 8.80 per cent from 9.50 per cent, effective January 9, Citi India said in a statement. The reduction in the home loan rate is reflection of our commitment to consumers who may be interested in purchasing under-construction or ready-to-move-in property, Rohit Ranjan, Head of Secured Lending, Citi India said

The final pricing will be based on the loan amount, product or facility type offered, and internal Citi loan risk assessment parameters, it added.