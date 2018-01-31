Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company profit grows 53% in Q3

The total income during the quarter under review grew 17.6% to Rs 1,383.26 crore (Rs 1,175.77 crore) and the net income margin stood higher at 9.6% against 8.4% in the Q3 of previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, the financial services arm of the Murugappa group, has reported a 53% growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, to Rs 249.20 crore compared to Rs 162.52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The total income during the quarter under review grew 17.6% to Rs 1,383.26 crore (Rs 1,175.77 crore) and the net income margin stood higher at 9.6% against 8.4% in the Q3 of previous fiscal, the company said in a statement. Aggregate disbursements for the quarter were at Rs 6,761 crore against Rs 4,373 crore in Q3 of FY17, registering a growth of 55%. Vehicle finance business disbursed Rs 5,607 crore, clocking a growth of 61% y-o-y. HCV and LCV continued to show strong growth, complemented by used vehicles. The home equity business reported a 29% growth, disbursing Rs 799 crore against Rs 619 crore in Q3FY17. Assets under management grew 20% to Rs 40,056 crore.