Central Bank of India Q1 net loss at Rs 576.76 crore

State-run Central Bank of India today reported a net loss of Rs 576.76 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. (Source: PTI)

State-run Central Bank of India today reported a net loss of Rs 576.76 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 599.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income stood at Rs 6,870.78 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 6,662.68 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, Central Bank of India said in a BSE filing.

Its provisioning and contingencies, however, fell to Rs 1,269.02 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,543.66 crore a year ago. Gross non-performing assets of the bank rose to 18.23 per cent from 13.52 per cent, while net NPA too jumped to 11.04 per cent from 8.17 per cent.