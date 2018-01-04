Bank recapitalisation: Government seeks parliamentary nod for additional Rs 80,000 crore bonds

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday sought parliamentary nod for additional Rs 80,000 crore bonds. (Image: Reuters)

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday sought parliamentary nod for additional Rs 80,000 crore bonds for the recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) which are sitting on a pile of Rs 9.8 lakh crore bad loans. This is the third supplementary demand by the government in the current fiscal.

On December 18, the government had sought approval for additional expenditure of Rs 66,113 crore, which includes 76 Grants and 3 Appropriations for electricity connection, MGNREGA and others.

The government, in a major step to bring in reforms in the ailing banking system, approved an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore for recapitalisation of banks over the next two years in a bid to clean banks’ books and revive investment in a slowing economy, of which Rs 1.35 lakh crore was in form of government bonds and Rs 76,000 in form of budgetary allocation and market raising.

The government on Wednesday approved a capital infusion of Rs 7,577 crore in six weak PSBs as part of its Indradhanush bank recapitalisation plan to boost their capital adequacy ratio. All the six banks are those banks that been put under Reserve Bank of India’s watch for high non-performing assets (NPA). These banks are Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, Dena Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and UCO Bank.