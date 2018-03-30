Bank privatisation gathers steam but Vinod Rai tells why it may not work and what should actually be done

Vinod Rai believes that now is the time for the government to “draw down its equity” and consolidate public sector banks.

India’s public banking system embroiled in a pile of bad loans and thousands of bank frauds invited a strong call for bank privatisation, but the man behind the 2G loss number and former CAG Vinod Rai believes that now is the time for the government to “draw down its equity” and consolidate public sector banks (PSBs) instead of overnight reforms that could prove risky.

“You cannot change these things overnight. What are you doing when you are changing the models of governance in public sector banks or privatising public sector banks? You are playing with the money of people. You cannot afford to make a mistake,” Vinod Rai said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 recently.

He further said that consolidation of public sector banks is inevitable as the government cannot run 24 banks and efficiently provide them with capital, technology and other operational support. However, Vinod Rai also said that ‘elephants (PSBs) must learn to dance’ and adapt to changed models of governance and systems. “public sector banks also must be nimble footed.”

Vinod Rai is currently the Chairman of Banks Board Bureau (BBB) autonomous recommendatory body to the government on tasked to improve the governance of PSBs in the country. It is being reported that with BBB’s tenure coming to an end on March 31, Arundhati Bhattacharya is a frontrunner for the chairman’s post.

Last month after the Rs 13,000 Nirav Modi-PNB fraud, calls for bank privatisation gathered steam, with industry bodies and even veterans arguing that bank privatisation will resolve the governance issue. Even Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel said that the central bank’s regulatory powers are weaker in PSBs in the light of the fraud.

However, Arun Jaitley ruled out the idea by saying that it would not find parliamentary consensus. The finance minister said that moving ahead with the bank privatisation would mean amending the issue of Bank Nationalisation Act, and Indian political opinion may not favour it in the Parliament.