  4. Bank of India gets Rs 2,257 crore from government

Bank of India gets Rs 2,257 crore from government

State-run Bank of India today said it has received capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from the government.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2017 2:08 PM
bank of india, boi, bank of india news, bank of india capital infusion, bank of india gets rs 2257, bank of indiashare price State-run Bank of India today said it has received capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from the government. (Image: PTI)
Top News

State-run Bank of India today said it has received capital infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from the government. “The bank has on December 29 received infusion of Rs 2257 crore from the Government of India, in form of Common Equity Tier-1 Capital, which is being kept as Share Application money and would be alloted after due procedure/conditions for allotment,” Bank of India said in a BSE filing today.

The government had on October 24 unveiled a Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year roadmap for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top