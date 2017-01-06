Bank of Baroda, United Bank join MCLR cut bandwagon

BoB’s one-year MCLR now stands at 8.35%, 70 bps lower than earlier. The overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLRs have also been revised to 8.10%, 8.15%, 8.20%, 8.30%, respectively. (Reuters)

State-owned lenders Bank of Baroda and United Bank of India on Thursday reduced their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLRs). While BoB reduced it by 55-75 basis points across tenures, United Bank cut the rate by up to 90 basis points across tenures.

BoB’s one-year MCLR now stands at 8.35%, 70 bps lower than earlier. The overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLRs have also been revised to 8.10%, 8.15%, 8.20%, 8.30%, respectively.

“With the revision of MCLR as above, the offered rate of interest on loan product will be lower by 55 BPS to 75 BPS across all the tenures. The effective MCLR has come down by 75 bps to 95 bps for various tenures during last two months,” a spokesperson of the bank was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The Asset Liability Management Committee of the bank at its meeting held on January 4 has revised downward the MCLR with effect from January 6,” United Bank said in a BSE filing on Thursday. The bank has decided to slash MCLR by 60-90 basis points across tenures. The rate for one-year tenure has been reduced by 60 basis points to 8.8%, the Kolkata-based lender said.

You May Also Want To Watch:

So far in January, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, KMB, Andhra Bank, SBT, YES Bank and BoI have cut their MCLRs. The cuts came in reaction to a demonetisation-induced deluge of deposits with banks and a resultant drop in their marginal cost of funds.

As per the MCLR regime, which replaced the base rate regime in April 2016, banks review their benchmark lending rates every month on the basis of their incremental cost of funds.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks had garnered deposits worth Rs 12.44 lakh crore between November 10, the first working day for bank branches after the decision to withdraw high-value currency notes was announced, and December 10. The central bank has not released any data on deposits entering the banking system subsequently.

With the phenomenal jump in deposits, the country’s leading banks have cut rates on one-year retail fixed deposits by between 15 bps and 90 bps. SBI now offers 6.9% on one-year deposits of less than Rs 1 crore, as against 7.05% before November 8.

The recent series of rate cuts also implies a quicker transmission of the rate-easing cycle the RBI had set in motion in January 2015, bringing down the repo rate by 175 bps to 6.25%.

SBI’s recent move to bring down its one-year MCLR to 8% marks a 200-bps decline from its January 2015 base rate of 10%.

There is lack of clarity on what the central bank’s future rate actions might be, with members of the rate-determining monetary policy committee (MPC) pitting concerns of a likely short-term slowdown in economic growth against those of achieving a 4% (+/-2%) rate of inflation on a durable basis, in the minutes of its latest meeting.