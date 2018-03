Bank Holidays 2018 in India: Check dates, days when banks will remain closed in UP, Maharastra, Bihar, Delhi and Karnataka

Bank Holidays 2018.

Bank holidays have the power to give people their worst nightmares as there is nothing worse to know that their salary is getting delayed or they are unable to do an important work because of a bank holiday. March is about to end and with it will end the fiscal year 2017-18 and FY18-19 will kick off from April 1. Before bidding the third month of the year a sweet adieu, let us have a look at bank holidays in various states which include Maharastra, Delhi, Bihar and Karnataka.

Bank holidays 2018 Mumbai:

Holiday Date Day Remarks Republic Day 26 January 2018 Friday Throughout India Maha Shivaratri 13 February Tuesday Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 February 2018 Monday Maharashtra-specific holiday Holi 02 March 2018 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 29 April 2018 Thursday The important festivals foe Jainism community Good Friday 30 March 2018 Friday Bank Holiday 01 April2018 Sunday Year account closing day Ambedkar Jayanti 14 April 2018 Saturday Birthday of Ambedkar Buddha Purnima 30 April 2018 Monday Maharashtra Day 01 May 2018 Tuesday Maharashtra-specific holiday Idul Fitr 16 June 2018 Saturday Many states Independence Day 15 August 2018 Wednesday Throughout India Parsi New Year 17 August 2018 Friday Idul Juha 22 August 2018 Wednesday Bakrid several states Ganesh Festival 13 September 2018 Thursday Muharram 20 September 2018 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 02 October 2018 Tuesday Throughout India Dusshera 18 October 2018 Thursday Vijay Dashami, Diwali 07 November 2018 Wednesday Deepavali 08 November 2018 Thursday Maharashtra Id-e-Milad 21 November 2018 Wednesday Guru Nanak Birthday 23 November 2018 Friday Birthday of the founder of Sikhism Christmas Day 25 December 2018 Thursday All states

According to the online marketplace, Bank Bazaar the banks will remain closed while ATMs will be open.

Bank holidays 2018 Bihar:

Date Day Name of the festival Comments 22 January 2018 Monday Vasant Panchami Many states 26 January 2018 Friday Republic Day National holiday 01 March 2018 Thursday Doljatra 02 March 2018 Friday Holi 22 March 2018 Thursday Bihar Divas 24 March 2018 Saturday Ashoka’s Birth Anniversary 25 March 2018 Sunday Ram Navami 29 March 2018 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti 30 March 2018 Friday Good Friday 01 April 2018 Sunday Bank holiday Account closing day 14 April 2018 Saturday Ambedkar Jayanti 30 April 2018 Monday Buddha Purnima 01 May 2018 Tuesday May Day Many states 15 June 2018 Friday Idul Fitr Many states 15 August 2018 Wednesday Independence Day National holiday 22 August 2018 Wednesday Idul Juha 03 September 2018 Thursday Janmastami 20 September 2018 Friday Muharram Many states 02 October 2018 Tuesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti National holiday 18 October 2018 Thursday Dusshera Many states 19 October 2018 Friday Dusshera 07 November 2018 Wednesday Diwali Many states 13 November 2018 Tuesday Chaath Puja Bihar 14 November 2018 Friday Chaath Puja Assam, Bihar, Haryana 25 December 2018 Tuesday Christmas Day Many states

* The holidays list is according to the list mentioned at Bank Bazaar.

Bank holidays 2018 Delhi:

Date Day Holiday Comments 26 January 2018 Friday Republic Day Honors the creation of the Indian constitution 14 February 2018 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri Himachal Pradesh, Delhi 02 March 2018 Friday Holi 29 March 2018 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti The major religious holiday in Jainism 30 March 2018 Friday Good Friday Friday before easter Sunday 01 April 2018 Sunday Bank Holiday Bank account closing day 30 April 2018 Monday Buddha Purnima Birth of Buddha 16 June 2018 Saturday Idul Fitr Many states 15 August 2018 Wednesday Independence Day National holiday 22 August 2018 Wednesday Indul Juha Bakrid, many states 03 September 2018 Monday Janmashtami Restricted holiday 21 September 2018 Friday Muharram Many states 02 October 2018 Tuesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi National holiday 19 October 2018 Friday Dusshera Vijay Dashami 24 October 2018 Wednesday Birthday of Maharshi Valimiki Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi 07 November 2018 Wednesday Diwali Many states 21 November 2018 Wednesday Id-e-Milad 23 November 2018 Friday Guru Nanak Birthday Birthday of the founder of Sikhism community 25 November 2018 Tuesday Christmas Day Many states

Bank holidays 2018 Karnataka:

Date Day Holiday Remarks 15 January 2018 Monday Makar Sankrati The first festival of the year 26 January 2018 Friday Republic Day Honors the formation of Indian Constitution 13 February 2018 Tuesday Maha Shivaratri 29 March 2018 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti Religious holiday in Jainism 30 March 2018 Friday Good Friday 01 April 2018 Sunday Bank Holiday Closing of yearly bank accounts 18 April 2018 Wednesday Basava Jayanthi The festival of Lingayaths 01 May 2018 Tuesday May Day 16 June 2018 Saturday Idul Fitr Karnataka, Gujarat 15 August 2018 Wednesday Independence Day Throughout India 22 August 2018 Wednesday Idul Juha Many states 13 September 2018 Thursday Ganesh Chaturthi 21 September 2018 Friday Muharram Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat 02 October 2018 Tuesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi Throughout India 08 October 2018 Monday Mahalaya West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura 18 October 2018 Thursday Ayudha Puja Tamil Nadu, Karnataka 19 October 2018 Friday Dusshera 24 October 2018 Wednesday Maharshi Valmiki Birthday Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh 01 November 2018 Thursday Kannada Rajyotsava Karnataka 06 November 2018 Tuesday Narak Chaturdashi Karnataka 08 November 2018 Thursday Balipadyami Karnataka 21 November 2018 Wednesday Id-e-Milad 26 November 2018 Monday Kanakadasa Jayanthi Karnataka 25 December 2018 Tuesday Christmas Day Throughout India

Bank holiday 2018 in UP: