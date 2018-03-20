Bank Board Bureau: Several proposals to boost PSU banks performance still await government nod

The BBB had said that Management Committee of the board (MCB) should be reconstituted with only whole-time directors.

The government is yet to approve many of the recommendations suggested by the Bank Board Bureau (BBB) that was formed to set the governance standards and pick top management at PSBs two years back, The Indian Express reported. The PSU banks have not derived complete benefit from the collective experience that non-executive directors brought to the table which is evident from the recent instances of stressed asset build-up, The Indian Express reported citing recommendations released by BBB, headed by Vinod Rai, on Monday. The board had proposed several changes including revamping of management committee of the board, risk management functions, stock options and performance linked incentives to improve the performance of debt-struck PSU banks which are still waiting to see the light of the day.

The BBB said that Management Committee of the board (MCB) should be reconstituted with only whole-time directors. The non-executive directors on the board will dilute supervisory oversight on the management function of the board, BBB said. Even the Credit Approval Committee of the board should be done away with, the report said.

The BBB still awaits the updates from Department of Financial Services (DFS) on the present status of these recommendations, the Bank Board Bureau said. DFS in the Ministry of Finance controls and supervises the public sector banks.

The design and compensation on the basis of performance should be same all across the public sector banks, according to BBB. Such a measure will help in bringing about differentiation in offering compensation based on performance and PSU banks’ paying capacity.

Earlier this month, there were reports in the media that the government is looking to reconstitute the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) and may select new chief in place of current chairman Vinod Rai.