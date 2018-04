The Axis Bank board has approved CEO Shikha Sharma’s request to re-appoint her for a six month period from June 1 to December 31. (Image: Reuters)

The Axis Bank board has approved CEO Shikha Sharma’s request to re-appoint her for a six month period from June 1 to December 31, a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) objected to the decision to give her a three-year-long fourth term. Reuters reported that it was Shikha Sharma who asked the board to reconsider the period of her re-appointment as bank chief. While the board has approved her request, the approval from the central bank is pending.

Details awaited…