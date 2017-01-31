Bank of Maharashtra Q3 net loss at Rs 182.51 cr

The Pune-headquartered public sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 89.06 crore in the October-December quarter of financial year 2015-16. (website)

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra today posted a net loss of Rs 182.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016, on account of higher provisioning for bad loans.

Total income of the bank stood at Rs 3,473.77 crore during the third quarter, down 0.06 per cent, from Rs 3,475.98 crore in year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans soared further to 15.08 per cent of the gross advances as of December 2016, up from 7.97 per cent during the same period a year ago.

Net NPAs too rose to 10.67 per cent of the net advances for the quarter under review from 5.52 per cent a year ago.

Bank of Maharashtra kept aside a sum of Rs 532.17 crore for provisioning of bad loans during the quarter, an over two-fold rise, as against Rs 244.91 crore reserved a earlier.

Shares of the bank closed 2.46 per cent up at Rs 33.30 apiece on BSE.