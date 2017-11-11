Bank of Maharashtra cuts loss by 93% but NPAs go up to 18.54%

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 93% reduction in net loss to Rs 23.24 crore during Q2FY18. (Photo: YouTube)

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 93% reduction in net loss to Rs 23.24 crore during Q2FY18. BoM’s operating profit went up by 62% during the quarter to Rs 692 crore from Rs 427 crore a year ago. Total income went up marginally to Rs 3,303.62 crore during Q2FY18. The bank has had to make additional provisioning of Rs 832.89 crore for 10 accounts covered under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This will be spread across three quarters with Rs 277.63 crore provided for in Q2FY17 and remaining Rs 555.26 crore to be spread over remaining two quarters.