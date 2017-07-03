Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation awards Rs 797.29 cr contract for HCC-URC construction JV

Stating that the contract is a part of the fully elevated 18.82 km R V Road to Bommasandra section of Phase II of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, the company said the total length of Phase II is 72.095 km of which 13.79 km is underground. (Reuters)

Infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company Ltd today said its joint venture with URC Construction Pvt Ltd., has been awarded Rs 797.29 crore contract by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for construction of an elevated corridor and stations. The contract is for the construction of a 6.340 km long elevated corridor and five elevated stations between HSR Layout station and RV Road station, and the project is expected to be completed in 36 months, HCC said in a release.

The five stations on this section are Central Silk Board, BTM Layout, Jayadeva Hospital, Ragigudda and RV Road, HCC said. It said the contract also includes the construction of road-cum-rail flyover, road widening and allied works. HCC share in the JV is 51 per cent (Rs 406.61 crore). “We are confident of completing the project well on time as we plan to go on with our task in a systematic and efficient manner. Once completed, this project will benefit thousands of Bangalore residents,” Arun Karambelkar, President & CEO- E&C, HCC Ltd. said

Stating that the contract is a part of the fully elevated 18.82 km R V Road to Bommasandra section of Phase II of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, the company said the total length of Phase II is 72.095 km of which 13.79 km is underground.

The phase has six sections with 61 stations of which 12 stations are underground. HCC has been associated with Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai Metro projects.