Bandhan banks on emotions

The Ad

One of the ads in the campaign shows a lady opting for a cheaper saree in a store, after dismissing a nice but expensive option due to the affordability factor. To her surprise, she finds that the shop owner has tossed in the expensive looking choice into her purchases as well, informing her that this is a gift from the store. The context? Many years ago, the shopper (an employee of Bandhan Bank) had approved a loan to the shop owner for this very showroom. The voiceover establishes that Bandhan Bank doesn’t just provide a loan; it invests in an entrepreneur’s capabilities.

Target Audience

Small and medium business owners/ budding entrepreneurs in the age group of 25-45 years that are looking for a low- to medium-ticket loan for their businesses.

Business Objective

To create awareness for its business loan products.

The Appeal

Functional

Emotional

Sensorial

The ad film keeps the messaging simple and allows the emotional connect between a lender and a borrower to play out before the brand message is delivered.

Competitive Edge

The film doesn’t go overboard with the emotional connect it is looking to establish with its target audience, all the while keeping the core proposition sharp in its delivery.

Tone of Voice

Light-hearted

Verdict

Bandhan Bank’s recent film for business loans for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seems focussed on the message it wants to deliver. The style of the ad is typical of the brand — that of presenting success stories first and following these up with messaging that describes the role Bandhan Bank played in them. The focus on the positive result delivered by the brand in a customer’s life/business journey is always a welcome stance in the BFSI sector. The ad is tactical and brings with it some clean, sharp execution, while continuing to be under the Aapka Bhala, Sabki Bhalaai brand proposition.

The bank’s campaign in the past was targeted at urban consumers wherein they were encouraged to enroll with the bank which would in turn help the bank provide services to the poor. In the BFSI sector, where ads particularly for insurance products tend to go the tearjerker route, brands in the recent past have been experimenting with how they present loans to the public. Advertising for business loans lately has seen variations from some brand choosing to go the humour route while others rely on star power. Bandhan Bank has chosen its tried and tested formula of creating an emotional connect, something the agency in question is quite adept at.

Rating: 7/10

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

Brand: Bandhan Bank

Campaign: Business loans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Production House: Conversation Films

