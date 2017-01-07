Balrampur Chini Mills to buy back Rs 175-cr shares

The company has appointed Axis Capital as the manager to the buyback. In CY 2016 firms spend more than Rs 26,853 crore on buybacks, the highest since 2011. (PTI)

Kolkata based Balrampur Chini Mills in a regulatory filing said that it has decided to buy back 1 crore shares worth Rs 175 crore. The buyback offer is for R175 per share, 30% more than its closing price of R134.40 on Friday at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The buyback is proposed to be made from all the existing shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route. According to bloomberg data the company has cash and equivalents of R8 crore as on March 31, 2016. The promoters have 40.82% shares in the company as on September 2016.

The company has appointed Axis Capital as the manager to the buyback. In CY 2016 firms spend more than Rs 26,853 crore on buybacks, the highest since 2011.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules, a company can buy back shares either from its existing shareholders on a proportionate basis through a tender offer, the open market or odd lot holders. In the case of a tender offer, the company has to deposit 25% of the consideration in the escrow account if the consideration does not exceed Rs 100 crore.

Companies offer buybacks to enhance their value since the shares bought back are extinguished and the earnings per share (EPS) gets a boost.