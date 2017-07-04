Bajaj, KTM to roll out Huskies from India for global markets

They plan to jointly rollout Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2018.

Bajaj Auto and KTM Industries have decided to take the Husqvarna motorcycle jointly to the global market. Husqvarna is part of KTM’s product line. Bajaj Auto holds 48% in Austria-based KTM. They plan to jointly rollout Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2018. The first models – Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 701 – will be produced in Mattighofen, Austria, and launch in early 2018. Later, the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 production for the global markets will start from Bajaj’s Chakan factory.

Husqvarna motorcycles, founded in 1903, is the world’s second-oldest brand for which KTM has secured a long-term licence agreement in 2013. The company sold 30,000 units of the Husqvarna in 2016. Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM AG, and Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, decided on the strategy to take Husqvarna motorcycles brand globally and scale up the business multiple times. This is the tenth year of the Bajaj-KTM partnership.

Bajaj aims to sell Husqvarna motorcycles at a similar level as KTM products in India and Indonesia. The Chakan plant’s joint production volumes for the global market is planned at around one lakh units in 2017, which is expected to double to 200,000 units in the coming years.

The current KTM product line produced at Bajaj’s Chakan facility include DUKE 125 – 390 and RC 125 – 390 and this is distributed by the two partners globally. Last year, Bajaj Auto and KTM tied up to enter the Indonesian market and sell the Duke and 400 cc RC motorcycles through Bajaj Auto managed KTM dealerships.