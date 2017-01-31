Bajaj Finance net profit jumps 36% as NII improves

Total income of the NBFC rose a little over 31% to Rs 2,702 crore from Rs 2,061.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. (Twitter)

Bajaj Finance on Monday reported a 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in its net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 555.65 crore, thanks to a 32.5% rise in the net interest income (NII) to Rs 1,749 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest expended.

Total income of the NBFC rose a little over 31% to Rs 2,702 crore from Rs 2,061.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

New loans booked by the company during the quarter rose 35% from the same period a year ago to R28,79,595. Assets under management (AUM) as on December 31 stood at R57,605 crore, 33% higher than R43,452 crore at the end of December 2015.

Loan losses and provisions rose 23% Y-o-Y to R180 crore from R146 crore. The gross non performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.47% from 1.58% at the end of September, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.39% from 0.43% at the end of the previous quarter.

The provisioning coverage ratio improved marginally to 74% from 73% at the end of September. The company recognises a loan as an NPA if the same is overdue for 120 days, and it chose not to avail the dispensation offered by the Reserve Bank of India after the government on November 8 withdrew the legal-tender status of 86% of the currency in circulation.

During the quarter, Bajaj Finance sold NPAs worth R92 crore across its consumer and SME businesses.