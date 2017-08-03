Bajaj Electricals Q1 down 10 pc to Rs 20.50 crore

Bajaj Electricals today reported a decline of 10.36 per cent in net profit to Rs 20.50 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017. (Website)

Bajaj Electricals today reported a decline of 10.36 per cent in net profit to Rs 20.50 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 22.87 crore in April-June period a year-ago, Bajaj Electricals said in a BSE filing. However, its total income from operations was up 7.30 per cent to Rs 1,029.41 crore as against Rs 959.36 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 1,007.15 crore, up 8.01 per cent, as against Rs 932.43 crore. During the quarter, Bajaj Electricals’ revenue from consumer products segment was down 14.28 per cent to Rs 469.53 crore as against Rs 547.78 crore in June quarter of last fiscal. Its EPC segment was up 36.06 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 559.83 crore as against Rs 411.44 crore, it added. The stock was trading at Rs 329.70 a piece on BSE, up 0.20 per cent from previous close.