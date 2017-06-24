  3. Bajaj Electricals partners with IFSC as lead sponsor

Bajaj Electricals partners with IFSC as lead sponsor

India’s leading brand of kitchen and domestic appliances Bajaj Electricals has announced its partnership with The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) as a lead sponsor.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2017 3:57 PM
Bajaj Electricals, IFSC, Bajaj Electricals partnership, kitchen and domestic appliances, CIDCO Exhibition, IFSC governing council, IFSC Climbing World Cup, JMD Bajaj Electricals, Anant Bajaj, industrial news, latest news, latest updates The tournament is scheduled to be held over a three-day period at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai on the 24th & 25th June, 2017. (Website)

India’s leading brand of kitchen and domestic appliances Bajaj Electricals has announced its partnership with The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) as a lead sponsor. The tournament is scheduled to be held over a three-day period at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai on the 24th & 25th June, 2017. Over 150 athletes from across the globe will participate at the World Cup including the top talent from India. As a host nation, India’s best climbers will have a chance to compete alongside the world’s best on home turf. The Italy based, IFSC has 86 member federations across 5 continents. Following the success of the World Cup in 2016 with over 8000+ people in attendance at the CIDCO Exhibition Center, the IFSC governing council voted to award India its second IFSC Climbing World Cup for 2017; marking a new milestone for the sport in India after being the only country to be awarded a new World Cup for the year 2016.

“We are incredibly pleased with this association. This gives an opportunity to associate with a growing sport and further expose our brand amongst the millennial population across the country. India has massive potential in becoming a leading player in sport climbing. The sport is engaging to watch and I am sure its popularity will only grow in the coming times. We hope that this is only the beginning of a long and successful journey with IFSC,” said JMD Bajaj Electricals, Anant Bajaj.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top