Bajaj Electricals launches IoT enabled air cooler, billed as first of its kind

The Bajaj Electricals today launched Bajaj Cool.iNXT, billed as the first of its kind Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air cooler. The company said it aims to improve customer’s experience through smart technology and intuitive designs. It expected a huge potential for IoT enabled air coolers, not only from the residential space but also commercial space. Speaking on the launch, joint managing director of Bajaj Electricals, Anant Bajaj said, “We are extremely excited and proud to launch India’s first IoT enabled air cooler. Real intelligence is when technologies interact with one another to make things effortlessly happen.” Croma will be the lead partner to launch the product.

Bajaj did not disclose the IoT based air-cooler’s price. The key features of Cool.iNXT, which differentiates it from other coolers, is that it can be controlled through art mobile app, iR remote and digital control panel on the cooler.

The cooler with a 22 litre water holding capacity has easy Wi-Fi and internet enabled operation with mobile app, intelligent sensor that reads the temperature and humidity of the room. It also has ice chamber for faster cooling. To a question whether the company has done any study whether the air cooler is fit for the asthma patients too, Bajaj said this aspect will be looked into as the company comes out with an updated version in future.