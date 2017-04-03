Bajaj Capital appoints Rahul Parikh as new CEO

Recently, Bajaj Capital launched ‘MF Online’, an online platform for mutual funds, as part of its effort towards evolving into a digital retail distribution brand. (Website)

Bajaj Capital today said it has appointed Rahul Parikh as the new chief executive officer. Parikh has almost 17 years of experience in financial services companies like Aditya Birla Money MyUniverse, Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Besides, Anil Chopra has been elevated to Group Director – Corporate Affairs of the company. Earlier, he was Group CEO and Director of the firm. In his new role, he will be working with the shareholders to develop new lines of business.

“Parikh’s experience in the digital domain will support the company’s strategy of combining face to face relationship with digital advisory, transactions and servicing…We have confidence that Parikh’s business acumen will enhance our ability to achieve our business goal,” Bajaj Capital Chairman Rajiv Bajaj said in a statement.

Recently, Bajaj Capital launched ‘MF Online’, an online platform for mutual funds, as part of its effort towards evolving into a digital retail distribution brand and to drive the company’s targeted three-fold revenue growth in next four years.

“Structurally, with economic growth and rising per capita income along with low penetration in financial services products, India offers a massive opportunity for growing financial services business over the next decade,” Parikh said.

Bajaj Capital, an investment services firm, offers personalised services to individual investors, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and high networth clients, among others. It offers a wide range of investment products such as mutual funds, bonds and fixed income products.