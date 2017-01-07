Bajaj Auto terms Union ‘unreasonable’, says wage demands ‘unrealistic’

The company has denied all the charges levelled by the labour union which plans to go on a hunger strike on January 7 and 8.

The Bajaj Auto management on Friday termed the demand made by the labour union to reinstate dismissed workers as unreasonable and unrealistic.

“The Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana union has always been unrealistic, unreasonable by raising unwarranted demands during wage review and has always been delaying the process. During last wage review, which was due from April 2013, the union had come up with a similar unrealistic demand of allotment of shares to workmen and resorted to strike which lasted for 50 days causing huge financial losses to the workmen and ultimately realized their mistake and came back to work unconditionally. This time, it is the demand for reinstatement of dismissed workmen,” the company said.

“These cases are pending for adjudication before the court, which has not given any interim relief in these cases,” the company pointed out.

Neither the wage nor the transfer of workmen are issues behind the strike and the facts are contrary to the Union claims, the company said in a release on Friday.

“The management had given various proposals to the union, for the salary/wage increase and negotiation was about to conclude. However, to our surprise union put forth an unreasonable and unrealistic demand of reinstatement of the workers of Chakan plant who were dismissed in the year 2013-14 from the services of the company for committing various acts of misconduct,” the company said.

About the transfer/deputation of workmen from one plant to another the company said that the union filed four cases in the court challenging the transfer/deputation of workmen from Chakan to other plants and in three cases, where order has come, the Industrial Court, Pune, in its interim order, has held that the company has every right to transfer employees from one plant to other plant of the company, the release said.

“The union should not raise the issues which are in fact nonexistent and extend full support in growth and development of the company rather than creating unnecessary hindrances in smooth functioning of the company,” Kailash J Zanzari, SVP – manufacturing, said in a release on Friday.

According to the company, about 90% of Bajaj Auto employees located at different plants were consistently receiving their salary hike on time every year. Only 10% workmen, who are members of VKS are getting delayed increment due to unjustified and irrational demands from its leadership. “To avoid hardship to workmen the management decided to give unilateral wage rise in October 2016 which has been accepted by all the workmen,” the statement said.