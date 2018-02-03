  3. Bajaj Auto PAT for Dec quarter up 3%

Bajaj Auto Limited on Friday reported a 3% year-on-year rise in its profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 952.44 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

By: | New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2018 4:22 AM
Bajaj Auto, automobile industry, automobile sector, economy Standalone turnover grew 16% to `6,596 crore, while the operating profit was up 8% to Rs 1,383 crore.

Standalone turnover grew 16% to Rs 6,596 crore, while the operating profit was up 8% to Rs 1,383 crore. The EBITDA margins were 20.6%.

A healthy growth in exports and doubling of commercial vehicle sales at home helped the company post higher volumes during the quarter. Exports, in value term, grew 24% to `2,401 crore, against `1,935 crore in Q3FY17.

The stock was down 4.9% to Rs 3,242 on the BSE on Friday after the results were announced. The stock had hit a high of `3,472.60 after it posted good sales in January, but slipped after Q3FY18 performance.
January sales rose 46% to 3.53 lakh units, with domestic motorcycles sales going up 36% to 1.63 lakh units and CV sales jumping 154% to 39,082 units. Bajaj’s markets share during the quarter was at 16.4% . The company is hoping to improve share in the domestic market with the launch of the new Discover 110 and 120 and the new Avengers – Cruise 220 and Street 220.

