Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles ink global partnership

Bajaj Auto has an understanding with Austrian motorcycle brand KTM. (Reuters)

It is not a Ducati. It is the Triumph that Bajaj Auto plans to ride to expand its global footprint. After ending its partnership with Kawasaki, Bajaj Auto has tied up with British company Triumph Motorcycles for adding muscle to its mid-capacity motorcycle range. Bajaj will now be able to take on Royal Enfield with this tie-up in the premium segment of mid-size vehicles.

A joint release from Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor said this would be a non-equity partnership to deliver a range of mid-capacity motorcycles. “Bajaj will gain access to the iconic Triumph brand, and its great motorcycles, enabling it to offer a wider range of motorcycles within its domestic market and other international markets,” the release said.

For Triump, this new global partnership will enable them to significantly expand its global reach by entering new higher volume market segments, especially within the emerging markets across the world, it said. The partnership would enable them to enter new market segments and reaching a whole new group of motorcyclists across the world. Triumph builds around 65,000 bikes per year with 700 dealers across the world.

Rajiv Bajaj had earlier spoke of a gap in the midsize motorcycle portfolio in the premium segment and had indicated a tie-up for this was in progress. He identified the 250cc-750cc motorcycle segment is the next big opportunity. The company plans to make the Bajaj-Triumph products at its Chakan facility.

Bajaj Auto’s has an understanding with Austrian motorcycle brand KTM (where Bajaj Auto owns 48% stake) to make motorcycles below 400cc. This tie up with Triumph is expected to get into in the above 400cc-750cc space where it does not have a presence. Like KTM, Triumph will also be able to build motorcycles at affordable prices for the emerging markets.

“We hope to bring to global markets the individual strengths of the partners including brand position and perception, design and development technology, quality and cost competitiveness and worldwide distribution,” the release said.