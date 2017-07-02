Axis Bank, Kolkata Metro in dialogue for open loop card

People with no account in Axis Bank will be able to procure such a card for Metro railway travel and make electronic payment. (PTI)

The Axis Bank’s open loop based EMV contactless card launched this month for the Kochi Metro may also be introduced for the Kolkata Metro. “Dialogue with Kolkata Metro is on for a co-branded open loop based card which can be used for Metro Railway and in all merchant outlets for electronic payment,” an Axis Bank official told PTI. This will be a prepaid card and not a savings bank account linked debit card. “People with no account in Axis Bank will be able to procure such a card for Metro railway travel and make electronic payment,” the official said. The Kolkata Metro currently offers a closed loop electronic card to commuters to avoid buying tickets daily and these can be loaded at Metro booking counters only. But the new open loop cards will allow a commuter multiple options to load money. The Metro Railway is also discussing revenue sharing model with the Axis Bank, Kolkata, Metro Rail Corporation Limited Chairman Vishwesh Chaubey had earlier said.