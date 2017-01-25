Avishkar Intellecap Group raises $25 mn, founder Vineet Rai lauds firm’s contribution as entrepreneurial ecosystem builder

Aavishkaar-Intellecap Gro-up

The Aavishkaar-Intellecap Gro-up, an impact investing firm, has raised an equity round of $25 million led by Triodos Investment Management, the investment arm of European lender Triodos Bank and Shell Foundation, an independent charity established by the Shell Group.

Triodos has invested $15 million while Shell has contributed $10 million of the total capital raised. The investment will be infused in the parent company to enable the group to consolidate and expand its bouquet of ecosystem building initiatives/businesses across the globe.

Founded in 2002, the Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group has Assets under Management of over $400 million with over 2,500 team members spread across three continents – Asia, Africa and Americas. It has three lines of business under the group – equity investments under Aavishkaar, advisory Services under Intellecap and debt funding vehicles under Arohan – IntelleGrow and IntelleCash.

On the capital raising, Vineet Rai, founder, Aavishkaar–Intellecap Group said, “As the world chases ambitious Social Development Goals, Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group’s contribution as entrepreneurial ecosystem builders would be seminal in unleashing the entrepreneurial energy toward some of the core challenges around Employment, Health, and Energy & Financial Inclusion that the world desires to address.”

The Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group in its annual report for 2016 has said that it has made 52 investments in India across eight sectors.