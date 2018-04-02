Automobile companies register double-digit growth in March

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales in the month grew by 31% in the month, owing to robust sales of its compact SUV Nexon. (Reuters)

Automobile companies ended the year on a high note, registering a strong double-digit growth in the month of March compared to the same period last year as rural demand continued to grow. Sales were also robust due to festivals like Gudi Padwa and Navratri, when people generally prefer to make their bookings.

Sales for India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, grew by 16% in the month, thanks to strong demand for its new Swift, which has crossed 1,00,000 bookings since bookings opened in January. Sales have also risen due to demand for its compact SUV Vitara Brezza which helped the company’s utility vehicle sales grow by 24% in the month year-on-year.

Even in the CV segment, the company saw a healthy growth despite the high base which was due to discounting seen last year in March as the government had banned the sale of BS III vehicles from April 1.