Autodesk partners Maruti Suzuki, NID to help students find design solutions

Autodesk, the 3D design technology company, in partnership with the National Institute of Design (NID) and Maruti Suzuki, has started a platform to encourage design-led innovation among students, called the India Design Challenge 2017. “Participants will be leveraging the power of Fusion 360, the cloud-powered design software by Autodesk, to build industry design solutions. The two design topics for the students are: Personal Mobility Solution for Urban Youth-2025 and Design of Green Vehicle in year 2025. Full-time students of UG & PG courses of all design schools can participate in this challenge,” Autodesk said in a statement. Autodesk, NID and Maruti Suzuki will be working with students, as mentors and jury. The mentoring will be online, 8-12 hours in total, over a period of four weeks, and will include interactive sessions with experts from NID and Maruti Suzuki. This is an opportunity for students to attain hands-on training from distinguished faculty members and understand the intricacies of modern day designing.

Pradeep Nair, MD, Autodesk India & SAARC, said, “Today’s challenges will be solved by tomorrow’s designers. Aligned with initiatives like Make-in-India and Start-up India, the India Design Challenge encourages the design and creation of innovative solutions leveraging the power of the cloud.” CV Raman, Executive Director, Engineering, Maruti Suzuki, added, “Industry academia partnership is an integral part of our R&D efforts. It gives us a platform to engage the next generation youth and capture their aspirations in our products.”