Auto sales in December: TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Honda sales jump even as Mahindra, Hyundai flat

Much like they did in November, automakers in general bounced back from the demonetisation blues a year ago to clock in some reasonably good wholesale numbers in December. (Image: Reuters)

Much like they did in November, automakers in general bounced back from the demonetisation blues a year ago to clock in some reasonably good wholesale numbers in December. However, the performances within segments were mixed with some players doing brisk business while others lagged behind. TVS Motor turned in splendid volumes — up 38% y-o-y — as exports of two wheelers surged 53% y-o-y. In the passenger vehicles space, Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars reported strong numbers compared with Hyundai Motors, whose sales were flat and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) which saw a 7% year-on-year drop in volumes. Nonetheless, there appears to be a fair amount of underlying demand prompting analysts to say retail sales for December could be fairly good. Among the factors fuelling demand is dealer discounts — aimed at clearing inventories.

Moreover sales may have been driven by purchases in the wedding season, analysts said. However, they also pointed out, some buyers would probably wait for January rather than own a dated model especially since excise duties are now fixed under GST and unlike in past years will not change in February or March. Market leader Maruti Suzuki did well to report double digit growth once again in December after a smart 14% year-on-year increase in sales in November. The Japanese car maker, which has had a good run this year, averaging a 15.5% year-on-year growth between April and December 2017, fared well both in the car segment– Baleno and the new DZire— as also the utility vehicles (UV) segment.

However, Korean car maker, Hyundai, reported a muted growth of 0.3% during December with domestic volumes of 40,158 units. Sales have been dragged down by capacity constraints, which the company is now looking to address. In 2017, the company has reported a domestic sales growth of 5.4% YK Koo, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said sales had been fuelled by the strong performance of the newly launched super sedan Next Gen Verna as also the Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta. “In value terms, the contribution of higher value models like Verna and Creta add a lot more to the top-line,” Koo observed.

Utility vehicle maker M&M’s volumes of passenger vehicles in December fell 7% to 14,514 units, despite the low base. Analysts feel the slowdown is largely due to the lack of new models at a time when the competition is rolling out many more products. Honda Cars reported a strong 26% y-o-y growth during December, riding on the excellent response to its resurrected model Jazz, the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), WR-V and the strong on loyalty sedan, City. Niche motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, too posted a robust growth of 16% yo-y to 65,367 units as demand for bigger motorcycles, especially in the mid-weight segment (bikes in the range of 250-750cc) have been rising.