Auto rickshaw aggregator Jugnoo enters midnight food delivery service; to offer Punjabi, Mughlai, other fare at ‘reasonable rates’

Launched in November 2014, Jugnoo has ventured into the industry as one of the leading auto-rickshaw aggregators. (Website)

Jugnoo, an auto-rickshaw aggregator, has announced its midnight food delivery service. The late night service is aimed at filling in the gap of midnight food service segment with doorstep delivery at “reasonable prices”. The menu will feature Punjabi, Mughlai, Chinese and Hyderabadi cuisine.

Nitish Singh, CFO, Jugnoo who is heading Fresh and Meals verticals, said, “A lot of our customers in the meals category had been sending requests for late night services. After delving deeper in the segment, we realised that food offered in midnight services, were either not good or were priced at sky high rates. Furthermore, limited food options were other drawbacks irking users. Factoring in these shortcomings, we haven’t kept the food at high margins, but high volume of orders is something that will make this offering viable.”

You may also like to watch this:

While the IT workforce and call center employees form a major chunk of Jugnoo’s target audience at present, it aims at serving a bigger audience and wishes to serve everyone who craves for something delicious at any time of the day. Adding an element of surprise for customers, Jugnoo recently also added breakfast delivery service in the same category, with two slots – 9:30 am-10:30 am and 10:30 am-11:30 am.

Launched in November 2014, Jugnoo has ventured into the industry as one of the leading auto-rickshaw aggregators. Headquartered in Chandigarh, the company is currently rendering its services in 40 cities of India and trending at 40,000 daily transactions. It has over 12,000 autos under its brand at present.