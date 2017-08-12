Auto companies see increase in July dispatches as inventory falls

Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors reported 10% increase in sales of medium commercial vehicle in July. (Reuters)

Most of the automobile manufacturers across segments increased their wholesale dispatches in July substantially as inventory with dealers fell sharply after high retail sales in June with dealers liquidating their stock before the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Medium and heavy commercial vehicles which was the most affected in the April to June quarter reported a 6.6% y-o-y increase in volumes to 22,730 units as manufacturers increased the dealers stocks expecting fleet owners to buy new BS 4 vehicles after the roll out of the new tax regime and improved availability of freight after a good monsoon season and early festive period.

Both Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors reported 10% increase in sales of medium commercial vehicle in July. Both companies endured a tough first quarter as volumes decreased due to lack of BS 4 compliant spare parts and sudden fall in freight rates that kept fleet owners away from the market.

Most of the passenger vehicle manufacturer also witnessed double digit growth in wholesale volumes as a result of reduced dealer inventory in June and an early festive season which begins later this month. Passenger car volumes grew by 8.55% y-o-y to 192,773 units while the same in the SUV segment increased by a whopping 35.5% y-o-y to 86,874 units.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 22% y-o-y increase in volumes during the month while Mahindra and Mahindra witnessed 20% y-o-y increase in wholesale volumes after eight straight months of decline.

“We are happy with the overall performance for the month of July 2017. The benefit of a good monsoon, the successful rollout of GST and a good run up to the festive season, starting from August, give us confidence of continuing a robust growth in Q2,” said Raja Wadhera, president, automotive sector, M&M.

Tata motors, Honda Cars and Ford also reported double digit growth in passenger car sales during the month. The only exception being Hyundai whose volumes grew by just 4.4% in June due to the capacity constraints at its Chennai plant and lack of new products in the portfolio. “In June, dealers were liquidating their stocks while the reverse has happened in July. Dealers have replenished their stocks across segments last month. The second half is expected to be better in terms of sales on the back of good monsoons and rural sales are also expected to pick up,” said Vishnu Mathur, director general, SIAM.

Two wheelers segment on the other hand continued to grow in July on the back of revival in demand in the rural and semi urban markets. Motorcycle volumes increased by 16.9% – the highest in the last two fiscals – to 10,48,657 units. Hero MotoCorp witnessed a 17.1% y-o-y increase in volumes to 62,32,69 units which is one of the highest for the company in last 24 months.