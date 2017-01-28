Aurangabad’s Grand Master Group buys French firm SPMS Suprematic, which boasts Renault, Jaguar, Ford as clients

Grind Master Group, Aurangabad, has acquired French machine tool builder, SPMS Supramatic which gives the company a chance to strengthen its position in the European market. (Source: Reuters)

Grind Master Group, Aurangabad, has acquired French machine tool builder, SPMS Supramatic which gives the company a chance to strengthen its position in the European market. SPMS has been a machine tool builder since 1974 with a strong presence in technology products for the automotive industry in Europe. SPMS is a supplier to a slew of automotive OEMs including Renault, Peugeot, CITRÖEN, Fiat, Ford, Jaguar and Volkswagen.

“Grind Master Machines has turned into a global company. This acquisition in France adds to our operations in India, China and France and a collaboration in the US,” Milind Kelkar, CMD Grind Master Machines said.

“With truly international products and process development teams, we are gearing up to serve the international automotive industry”, he said. Grind Master is a leading company in special purpose machines for metal finishing, deburring, microfinishing and robotic automation.

“The SPMS Supramatic range of products complements the Grind Master Nanofinish range of microfinishing and superfinishing machines. Grind Master’s strong presence in India and China is also complementing SPMS strong base in Europe,” he said.

“SPMS and Grind Master are both entrepreneurial ventures with passion for machine building, and a history of breakthrough innovations,” Kelkar added. With over 500 machine installations globally, the SPMS product range includes specialised superfinishing machines for automotive transmissions, deep fillet rolling for crankshafts, specialised grinding machines for cylinder head and cylinder blocks, centerless superfinishing machines and various deburring solutions.

Grind Master has an installed base of 4,500 machines across the globe. Grind Master accounts for 20% of Indian machine tools exports. Around 75% of Grind Master exports are to China, where Grind Master competes with German and Japanese machine builders.