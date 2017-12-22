Audi Sport gets new global head

Renz succeeds Stephan Winkelmann, who will take over as president of Bugatti Automobiles on January 1, 2018. (Reuters)

Michael-Julius Renz is the new global CEO of Audi Sport worldwide. Audi Sport is a wholly owned subsidiary of Audi, and it focuses on development, production and sales of the Audi R and RS models, customer racing, vehicle personalisation and accessories. “Under his leadership, we want to firmly establish the brand as a global player in the market,” said Rupert Stadler, chairman of the Board of Management at Audi. Renz succeeds Stephan Winkelmann, who will take over as president of Bugatti Automobiles on January 1, 2018. Winkelmann has been CEO at Audi Sport since March 2016. In India, Audi sells the R8 V10 Plus supercar, as well as the RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback and RS 7 Sportback Performance cars.