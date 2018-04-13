Audi RS 5 Coupe: Born on the track, built for the road

With 450 horsepower and its motorsport heritage reflected on every body part, the all-new Audi RS 5 Coupé is sport performance personified.

With 450 horsepower and its motorsport heritage reflected on every body part, the all-new Audi RS 5 Coupé is sport performance personified. On Wednesday, Audi India launched the second-generation RS 5 Coupé in the country, priced Rs 1.1 crore, ex-showroom (a coupé is a car with a fixed roof, two doors and a sloping rear). The RS 5 Coupé gets the 2.9-litre bi-turbo TFSI petrol engine that produces a peak power of 331 kW (450bhp) and delivers 600Nm of torque (bi-turbo means the engine has two turbochargers, as opposed to one in many other performance cars). The RS 5 is the top model in the Audi A5 family, and the fastest too—it can sprint from 0-100kph in just 3.9 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 250kph. The standard quattro drive distributes the power to all four wheels. The company said its gross weight has been lowered by as much as 60kg as compared to the predecessor model, even though the new car is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase.

The first model to feature the new RS design philosophy from Audi Sport—the performance car arm of the company—it gets the Audi exclusive black styling package, with the exterior mirror housing in black colour, and a panoramic sunroof (with the option of matt aluminium and carbon exterior packages). This unique appearance, coupled with the distinctive racing details and high performance of the V6 engine, makes the new RS 5 Coupé the most desirable model in the A5 family— it is thus priced accordingly.

During the launch in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India, said the new RS 5 Coupé is a unique product as “it combines the performance of a sportscar and the comfort of a sedan, which makes it a desirable machine for enthusiasts … It has the distinctive RS sound with the emotive growl of the V6 TFSI engine.” Audi added that the new car has 17% less consumption (as compared to the predecessor model) and so has an improved fuel-efficiency of 10.8kpl (believe us, it’s a decent figure for a high-performance car).