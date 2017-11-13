Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI car review: Needs generation change to stand out



The Q3 was instrumental in propelling Audi to the top spot in the Indian luxury car segment a few years ago. When this compact luxury SUV was first launched in 2012, it not only took BMW’s X1 successfully, but also started attracting some of the customers who, until then, only considered cars such as Volkswagen Passat, Skoda Superb or Hyundai Sonata. Among other things, this Audi SUV opened the brand to newer, younger buyers: its tagline used to be ‘Start Young’. For over two years, the Q3 continued its unabated run, until 2014 when it ran into Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. This year, Audi launched the new Q3 1.4 TFSI FWD for Rs 32.2 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), adding to a line-up that includes the new Q3 2.0 TDI FWD and the new Q3 2.0 TDI quattro. This also marked the debut of the petrol engine in the Audi Q range.

The 1.4 TFSI is an amazing petrol motor. It produces a maximum power of 150bhp, with 250Nm of torque. Acceleration is quick for an entry-level SUV; the Q3 petrol goes from 0-100kph in just 8.9 seconds. The 6 Speed S tronic transmission is very smooth and one of the best things about the engine is that it is frugal, with a claimed fuel consumption of 16.9kpl. Exterior changes include a redesigned bumper that underlines the sporty character of the Q3. The new air inlets in the front bumper give the car a rugged and aggressive character. Panoramic sunroof is now standard on the Q3, as are LED headlights with signature LED DRLs. Front seats with electric adjustment and two-zone automatic AC are also standard.

The changes, though few, are commendable. The Q3 has been made more appealing to the buyers and it could attract more customers. However, the market is moving on at a fast pace. The new X1 appears far more practical as an entry-level SUV and the GLA-Class, despite being over three years old, still looks unique on the road. The Q3 needs a full generation change, not a nip and tuck job, for it to stand out and for it to propel Audi to the leading position in the Indian luxury car market, once again. Only then it can live up to its philosophy of ‘Stay Young, Live Big’.