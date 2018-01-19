Audi launches 2nd generation Q5 in India; it competes with Benz GLC, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60

The Q5 gets the all-wheel drive quattro system, suspension with damper control and a comprehensive line-up of infotainment systems.

On Thursday, Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, launched the second-generation Q5 SUV in India, priced Rs 53,25,000 onwards, ex-showroom. “The Q5 SUV combines the sportiness of an Audi sedan with a multifaceted character and a highly intuitive interior. Whether it is connectivity, efficiency or driver assistance systems, the new Q5 sets new standards in its segment,” the company said in a statement. The Q5 gets the all-wheel drive quattro system, suspension with damper control and a comprehensive line-up of infotainment systems. It is powered by the 35 TDI diesel engine, which produces maximum output of 140 kW (188bhp) and torque of 400Nm. The SUV’s claimed top speed is 218kph, and it can sprint from 0-100kph in just 7.9 seconds. The ARAI-tested fuel-efficiency is 17.01kpl. Audi said the new Q5 develops up to 13bhp more power with significantly reduced fuel consumption compared to the previous model. The engine is mated to the 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission.

It gets safety features including eight airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brake distribution), ESC (electronic stabilisation control) and electronic immobiliser. Driver assistance systems include hill descent assist, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control and electromechanical parking brake. “2018 will be the year of progression at Audi and the launch of the new Q5 is an example of this. The first Q5 was, for many years, the world’s best-selling model in its class, and with the new Q5 we are pushing the bar a notch higher. With a lighter body, a whole new design language, and a host of infotainment and innovative features, the new Q5 is the best offering in its segment,” said Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India. The Q5 was first introduced in India in 2009, and it has been one of Audi’s largest selling vehicles in the country. It primarily competes with Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.