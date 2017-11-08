At Treebo Hotels Internet access is just a click away; here is how

Treebo founders Sidharth Gupta, Kadam Jeet Jain and Rahul Chaudhary.

Picture this, after a long journey you check into a hotel and the foremost thing on your mind is to connect to the Wi-Fi to browse through your e-mails, news or even make a video call to your relatives back home. Unfortunately—and this is fairly common—the guest ends up spending a lot of time post check-in figuring out how to connect to the hotel’s Wi-Fi network. This includes calling the reception to get the password, finding the right network from the long list that appears on the screen and keying in the password which often takes multiple attempts, leading to delay and poor experience in most cases. Now imagine a scenario wherein as soon as you are in the vicinity of the intended hotel, the premises’ Wi-Fi automatically connects to your device. Obviously, you’ll be pleasantly surprised and this is what India’s leading budget hotel chain, Treebo Hotels, has in store for you. “With InstaConnect Wi-Fi, our guests can now access Wi-Fi in an efficient manner wherein the only input needed from them is their mobile number – just one time. For all subsequent stays across the Treebo network, guests enjoy zero touch Wi-Fi access with no action on their part. Just as we seamlessly auto-connect to our home WiFi every time we open the door, our guests will now be connected seamlessly to the Wi-Fi network every time they stay at a Treebo hotel,” says Khilan Haria, head-product, Treebo Hotels.

The InstaConnect Wi-Fi service allows guests who have made the booking or checked into a Treebo using a valid phone number to automatically connect their devices – mobile, laptop, and tablets as soon as they arrive at the hotel. Irrespective of their mode of booking – app, website or walk-in, the guests are able to access the hotel Wi-Fi by simply using their mobile number. The service will soon be launched across its portfolio of 300 Treebo hotels. Founded in June 2015, Treebo Hotels is the brainchild of ex-McKinsey and Myntra executives Sidharth Gupta and Rahul Chaudhary, and ex-VP of engineering at MyGola Kadam Jeet Jain.

Since its inception, Treebo has developed and implemented unique technology products to enable a hassle-free guest experience and has also been recognised for it at global platforms. Its mobile website was used as a case study at this year’s Google I/O to showcase sophisticated use of technology to enhance consumer’s booking experience.

Treebo also launched its Android and iOS mobile app earlier this year to make hotel bookings seamless. Last year, Treebo launched its property management app-Bumblebee which helps manage reservations, check-in and billing. There’s a unique mobile app too, that allows its quality managers to capture all quality related information—whether quantitative or qualitative—from every property, and populates central dashboards that create full transparency and allow quick corrective actions.

For the tech-enabled hotel chain, the launch of ‘InstaConnect WiFi’ is yet another achievement in its journey to building a tech-enriched hotel experience for its guests.