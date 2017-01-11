At $4.4 bn, Maharashtra beats Karnataka, emerges No. 1 on private equity, venture capital investments in 2016

Information Technology continued to attract a dominant share of private equity investments with 766 deals amounting to .15 billion as investors reposed faith in the sector. (Picture: Reuters)

Maharashtra has topped all other states in attracting private equity and venture capital investments in year 2016 with a total of $4.46 billion from 303 deals. Karnataka was on the second position with a PE/VC investment of $2.51 billion from 280 deals. Delhi NCR came third with 190 deals worth $1.30 billion.

According to News Corp VCC Edge, a publisher of start-up and private equity data, Bengaluru pipped Mumbai in terms of number of PE/VC deals with the former recording 277 deals worth $2.49 billion while Mumbai outscored Bengaluru in value terms, registering 227 deals worth $4.33 billion. New Delhi saw 165 deals amounting to $1.25 billion while neighboring Gurugram registered 110 deals worth $1 billion, News Corp said in its latest report titled Annual Deals Report for CY 2016.

Maharashtra topped the state tally in merger & acquisition deals registered with 243 deals to the tune of $23.91 billion. Haryana came in second in value terms with 66 deals worth $11.837 billion while Karnataka was second in terms of number of M&A deals registered with 130 deals amounting to $2.30 billion. Mumbai pipped Bengaluru both in terms of number of deals and deal value with 198 deals worth $23.64 billion as against Bengaluru’s 126 deals worth $2.2 billion.

Information Technology continued to attract a dominant share of private equity investments with 766 deals amounting to $3.15 billion as investors reposed faith in the sector. Compared to 2015, the sector saw a dip of 20% in terms of number of deals and 50% in terms of deal value. Internet software and services & application software companies attracted a total of 714 investments in 2016, accounting for 93% of the total investments in the sector

Consumer discretionary sector came in second in terms of number of deals with 228 deals amounting to $1.58 billion. E-Retail witnessed 107 deals and drove the deal activity during the year. Industrial enterprises came in second in terms of deal value registering 86 deals worth $2.99 billion while financial services bagged 81 deals worth $2.97 billion with $2.02 billion coming in the form of pure private equity.

Information Technology witnessed maximum M&A deals with 288 deals amounting to $4.66 billion, followed by the Consumer discretionary, Industrials and Financial sectors with 170 deals ($4.24 billion), 138 deals ($3.34 billion) and 119 deals ($11.42 billion.) respectively.

M&As in the information technology sector was led by Internet software and services (192) and IT consulting companies (46), Internet Retails with 25 deals drives the overall M&A transactions in the consumer discretionary sector.