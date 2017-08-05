Associate with us for technology exposure: ONGC chief Dinesh K Sarraf

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh K. Sarraf on Saturday invited students to associate with India’s largest oil and gas producer for exposure to cutting edge technology in the energy sector. (Source: PTI)

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh K. Sarraf on Saturday invited students to associate with India’s largest oil and gas producer for exposure to cutting edge technology in the energy sector. “I invite you to associate with the ONGC to get firsthand experience in cutting edge technology used in the energy business,” Sarraf told students at the 63rd annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur. Sarraf was the chief guest at the function. “Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is also willing to partner with premier institutes to expose students and faculty to the latest advancement in technology in the oil fields as well as research and development institutes,” he said.

In 2015, the ONGC inked a deal with Pan-IIT, a consortium of seven Indian Indian Institutes of Technology at Kharagpur, Kanpur, Madras (Chennai), Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Roorkee. “As many as 32 projects are in progress with seven IITs with IIT-Kharagpur participating in six of them,” he said, batting for industry-academia collaboration. He also talked of vast untapped potential of the country’s hydrocarbon sector, pointing out that only seven of the 26 sedimentary oil and gas basins in India were producing.