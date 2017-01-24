Asian Paints’ Ultima Protek: Ranbir Kapoor, Raag Malhar to the rescue

Ranbir Kapoor plays a classical singer that uses Raag Malhar to literally induce rain at the time of ongoing wedding proceedings.

The Ad

Ranbir Kapoor plays a classical singer that uses Raag Malhar to literally induce rain at the time of ongoing wedding proceedings (at the bride’s house which does not have Asian Paints’ protection). The bride is the girl next door, incidentally the object of his affection. It all turns out well as he wins the girl while his house stays protected from the torrential weather, thanks to Ultima Protek. The commercial concludes with Baarish ko aane do.

Target Audience

Independent house owners across India looking for exterior paint with water-proofing capabilities.

Business Objective

To present Asian Paints’ Ultima Protek as the best in waterproofing that there is, for the exterior category.

The Appeal

From the get go, the ad makes you notice it for the unique setting it presents. Apart from the messaging, there’s humour to boot, lifted further by a star’s presence.

Competitive Edge

The category that the brand falls in, demands a fine balance between presenting the functionality clearly while weaving it through an engaging storyline. The Raag Malhar ad does just that. It derives higher leverage with actor Ranbir Kapoor in a fresh avatar as its brand ambassador.

Tone of Voice

Humourous

Verdict

Asian Paints’ TVC for Ultima Protek gives you a rom-com in the duration of an ad, starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The brand has gone for an endorser that, if not for having seen the TVC, may not strike you as one of the obvious first choices for the role. The actor has been utilised well, and thankfully, not cast as Ranbir Kapoor himself, but in a character role instead.The message of providing a superior product than others in the market is delivered well through the storyline that fishes for a few chuckles and gets them.

What’s fresh about the campaign is that the brand, keeping its TG unchanged, has woven a story that doesn’t fit the family-home-protection formula that most players (including the brand in question) usually engage in. Having said that, the category usually relies on humour to get the point across. So it is just a question of how best the brand manages to do it.

Avoiding the baarish aur dhoop ki maar approach and going for the protagonist’s collusion with rains to get his love life on track is a novel idea that opens up avenues not only for the brand but the category to vary its styles of communication. Whether the campaign will lead to sales is another question altogether but given that the brand has rolled out the communication well before the estimated buying season, is indicative of its long-term strategy.

Rating: 7/10

