Ashwin Vijaysekar joins Citadines OMR as General Manager

Prior taking up the new role, Ashwin Vijaysekar was serving the Kohinoor Asiana Hotel as the General Manager.(Representational Photo: PTI)

The Ascott Ltd., owned by CapitaLand, today said Ashwin Vijaysekar has been appointed as the General Manager, Citadines OMR Chennai, the second serviced apartment here. On his new role, Vijaysekar would be responsible for managing the operations of the new serviced residence which recently commenced operations, a company statement said.Singapore-based Ascott Ltd currently has two serviced apartments in the city — one at Ascott Somerset at R A Puram and the other Citadines OMR Chennai situated on the famous IT Corridor in Sholinganallur. Early this month, Ascott opened the 269-unit Citadines Old Mahabalipuram Road, Sholinganallur.”We are happy to have Ashwin join us as General Manager Citadines OMR. He brings a wealth of experience in luxury hospitality industry and definitely is a great addition to Citadines team”, Ascott’s Area General Manager for India, Ajit Koushik said. Prior taking up the new role, Vijaysekar was serving the Kohinoor Asiana Hotel as the General Manager. He had also served at Radisson Hotels, Taj Hotels, Accord Hotels, it added.