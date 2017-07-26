Ashok Leyland opens new outlet in Bihar

The outlet has 10 fully equipped bays to serve medium and heavy commercial vehicles and five bays for light commercial vehicles, the city-based firm said in a statement. (Image Source: Reuters)

Heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has opened a new outlet in Patna as part of expanding its presence in the region. The sales, service and spares facility spread across 63,288 square feet, owned by Imperial Agro, is the 12th touchpoint in Bihar for the Hinduja Group flagship company. The outlet has 10 fully equipped bays to serve medium and heavy commercial vehicles and five bays for light commercial vehicles, the city-based firm said in a statement.”Bihar is an important market for us. With Imperial Agro as our strategic partner, this new 3S facility will further help us in getting us closer to our customers”,Ashok Leyland Ltd., Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said after inaugurating the facility.

The company was also expanding its presence across the country following the rise in the market share witnessed in the last quarter ending June 30, 2017. “Our robust market share growth in the last quarter exemplifies the technological leadership of Ashok Leyland. We are ramping up our capacity, expanding our dealerships and service networks at a faster pace, to support this growth”, he said. The demand for commercial vehicles in the region is driven by market load, construction materials and bus operations. Ashok Leyland retails 3118U, 2518T, 3718, trucks, Ecomet 1214, Sunshine school bus in the region. As of March 31, 2017, the company had 2,678 touchpoints across the country, the statement added.