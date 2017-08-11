Ashok Leyland bags Rs 120 crore order from Rivigo for 500 iEGR trucks

Rivigo would use the trucks for its proposal to expand the fleet size by 25 per cent, the city-based Ashok Leyland said in a statement here. (PTI)

Hinduja Group’s commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland today said it has bagged a Rs 120 crore order from logistics firm Rivigo for the supply of 500 fully-built fuel efficient iEGR technology-enabled trucks. Rivigo would use the trucks for its proposal to expand the fleet size by 25 per cent, the city-based Ashok Leyland said in a statement here.”This order of 500 fully-built vehicles is driven by the success of the innovative iEGR (intelligent exhaust gas recirculation) technology which has been developed indigenously by Ashok Leyland”, the statement said.iEGR technology was launched by Ashok Leyland in April this year for engines that can produce up to 400 horse power.

Ashok Leyland President-Global Trucks Anuj Kathuria and Rivigo Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepak Garg signed the agreement.”Ashok Leyland has been an integral part of Rovigo’s story since the beginning of their journey. They trust us as their partners and we are glad that we have been able to deliver”, Kathuria said.”This fresh order is a testimonial to the Indian, Intelligent and Innovative offerings of iEGR-BSIV technology.. our BS-IV iEGR Vehicles are giving up to 10 per cent better fuel economy when compared to our BS-III range. This is helping all our customers to improve their total cost of operations by up to 10 per cent…”, he claimed.

Stating that his company’s journey with Ashok Leyland began in 2014, Garg said: “..with this fresh order, we will expand our fleet size to over 2,700 vehicles.”Just like our idea of disruption in logistics, we see iEGR as a technology disruption which has a huge upside. For us, it means better up time, hassle-free operations, better mileage and improved cost of ownership”, he added.