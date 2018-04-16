ASCI part of Ayush panel to check misleading drug advertisements

It will be authorised to make recommendations for regulatory action against misleading advertisements and advise the central government for issuing any specific directions or advisories and for taking necessary steps. (IE)

Advertising sector watchdog ASCI today said it is part of the ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush)-empowered committee to control misleading and exaggerated advertisement claims of these drugs. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is the only non-government member in the empowered committee of seven members comprising Ayush, health and family welfare and the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) representatives, it said in a statement. “The committee will be empowered to review and monitor the implementation of the provisions of The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder for curbing misleading advertisements of ASU and H drugs (Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy),” it added.

It will be authorised to make recommendations for regulatory action against misleading advertisements and advise the central government for issuing any specific directions or advisories and for taking necessary steps. The panel will also be responsible for reviewing the actions taken by the states and the pharmaceutical vigilance centres for surveillance and control of misleading advertisements of ASU and H drugs.

The meeting of the constituted committee will be convened on a six-monthly basis or as and when required to review progress and make recommendations to accomplish their objective of controlling misleading advertisements, it added. “We are confident that the new committee will act as a catalyst to the process of self-regulation in advertising, thus safeguarding consumers from deceptive advertisements that can negatively impact them,” said Abanti Sankaranarayanan, chairman, ASCI.