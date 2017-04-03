As ‘How to do puja’ searches soar on Net, ReligiousKart rushes to provide answers

From something as basic as ‘Agarbati’ to something like healing stones, there is nothing that you would not find here. (Reuters)

From plumbers to doctors, there is nothing that one can’t find at the click of a mouse, but in a place like India, where there is a never-ending explosion of online activity, there is always scope for more. A market that was left untapped and overlooked in this new tech savvy, ‘digital’ India concerned religion. ‘Puja Vidhi’, ‘Aarti lyrics’, ‘Puja dates’ are common searches for people. Especially among those who have spent most of their nights in hostel rooms eating Maggi and samosas with chai – that is, Generation Y. The only time Gen Y went to temples was when the result date was announced or just ahead of exam day. But, it turns out, that this generation too is increasingly searching for ‘How to do puja’,‘Aarti lyrics’ and related matters – reason thereof may not be clear, but the rising tide of such searches has become a virtual tsunami now. This means that the gap between religion and the metropolitan youth is fast fading. And it was this realisation that led the Gautam brothers to start their e-commerce venture – ReligiousKart.

The startup is still in the process of launching its app but the operations of the site are in full swing. The site sells everything that has to do with religious practices so if your pandit has given you a list of things you need to buy for that puja of yours, you can just go to the site and place your order. From something as basic as ‘Agarbati’ to something like healing stones, there is nothing that you would not find here. The site has also listed pandits and astrologers too. Interestingly, most of the things listed on the site are sold in figures ending with ‘1’. 24-year old Ajeevansh Gautam, CEO, ReligiousKart says that adding 1 makes the number indivisible and is a symbol of continuity and thus is considered auspicious.

He explained, “We always wanted to bring something that can connect people to their roots. We took up this project to bridge the gap between ardent followers with the almighty and their beliefs, providing them with different types of services and products.” Talking about the challenges he faced while setting up his startup he said, “People have strong belief in their religion and to win their trust over a digital medium was very challenging. To connect the people over a website was the biggest difficulty since our audience was not that tech friendly.”

Startups often find it very difficult to get funding, but the ReligiousKart team said that it is still contemplating whether they even want to take that path as of now. “We are presently bootstrapping and we are still thinking whether funding is the right way to go at this point of time,” he said. When asked if PM Narendra Modi’s Startup campaign has helped them, Ajeevansh did not talk of policies and laws, instead he said that because of the campaign, people have started to trust startups that much more.