Arvind Kejiwal row: In a first, a department sends notice to its own CM

Directorate of Information and Publicity has sent the notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also AAP’s convenor. (PTI)

Delhi Government has swung into action, days after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed it to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Admi Party (AAP) within 30 days, for allegedly “misusing” government money on advertisement, thereby violating Supreme Court orders. As per the report by jagran.com, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), has sent the notice to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also AAP’s convener.

This is perhaps the first time in the country that a department has served a notice to its chief minister, the report said further. The order by the lieutenant governor had come months after a three-member committee appointed by the Centre had indicated the AAP Government of “misusing” money which belonged to public exchequer on advertisement and violating the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

In 2015, after the Supreme Court’s order, a committee was set up to address issues of content regulation in government advertising (CGRA). The committee sent its report to Delhi chief secretary in September 2016 for subsequent action.

The committee was headed by ex-chief election commissioner B B Tandon and was set up by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It also had adman Piyush Pandey and journalist Rajat Sharma as members.

As per PTI report, out of Rs 97 crore spent on advertisement, the AAP government in Delhi paid Rs 42 crore to ad agencies. LG had also asked the Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty to get the amount reimbursed from the party.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) , in an earlier report, had found that the AAP government had spent Rs 29 crore in advertisements outside the national capital. The report, which was tabled in Delhi Assembly last month, said the arvind Kejriwal Government violated financial propriety and apex court regulations by releasing Rs 24 crore for advertisements. The AAP Government had rejected the report.