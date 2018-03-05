  3. Arun Jaitley’s new audit watchdog NFRA vs ICAI: Different regulators, different focus areas

Following India’s biggest banking scam in the state-run lender Punjab National Bank, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley’s new watchdog NFRA got approval from the Union Cabinet last week. We take a look at how its role will differ from ICAI.

Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill: Here is what the Bill announced by Arun Jaitley proposes NFRA will replace the existing National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards (NACAS), which is an extension of ICAI. (Image: Reuters)

Following India’s biggest banking scam in the state-run lender Punjab National Bank, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley’s new watchdog NFRA got approval from the Union Cabinet last week. Notably, NFRA will replace the existing National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards (NACAS), which is an extension of another SRO ( Self-Regulatory Organisation) the ICAI. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the new watchdog does not seek to interfere in the professional autonomy of the institute or its functioning. Further, according to the minister, NFRA will have a chairperson and appropriate number of members. “We will notify the rules that we have already made to allow NFRA to investigate matters of professional misconduct,” Arun Jaitley said in a press meet on Thursday. the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) will continue with routine matters and regulating private and public unlisted companies. So how will the NFRA’s role differ?

NFRA- an independent regulator

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the NFRA will act as an independent regulator for the auditing profession, which was one of the key changes brought in by the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, NFRA would be an oversight body and look to monitor the functioning of auditors, and its jurisdiction would extend to all listed companies as well as large unlisted public companies. Further, the NFRA will also have the powers to investigate into matters relating to misconduct of any member or a firm of chartered accountants. Thus, it can issue summons, inspect books, registers and documents of any professional/firms probed and also impose penalties and detain members from a firm.

ICAI- regulate companies below a threshold, continue advisory role

Meanwhile, the ICAI will continue regulating private and public unlisted companies below a particular threshold, which is yet to be announced. Further, the ICAI will also  continue with its advisory role on accounting and auditing standards.

  1. Ramji Yahoo Mahadevan
    Mar 6, 2018 at 10:36 am
    when are we going to have NAAA- NATIONAL ADMINISTRATION ASSESSMENT AUTHORITY, which will review the actions of IAS, IRS and reviews their misconduct
    Reply
    1. amit Kittur
      Mar 5, 2018 at 10:47 pm
      In my opinion NFRA should not have been formed.. Because ICAI is an independent ins ute(free from any government bais) which has the responsibility of auditing the financial statements of an en y. And ICAI have been discharging their responsibilities rightly. One cannot only blame auditors(CA) for the scam.. the time limit provided for an auditor to complete bank statutory audit is just 15 days.. and moreover auditor is not an investigator.. and such a limited time it is not possible for an auditor to detect a fraud which was perfectly planned.. I think cons ution of NFRA is one of the biggest mistake of government. In future their might be political influence on NFRA and there are possibilities that much more bigger frauds could take place.
      Reply
      1. Ramji Yahoo Mahadevan
        Mar 6, 2018 at 10:35 am
        YES YOU ARE RIGHT
        Reply
      2. Abdul Majid Zargar
        Mar 5, 2018 at 8:35 pm
        The decision to create another watchdog regulatory body for the audit profession is a knee jerk reaction of union Finance Minster to the recent Banking scams coming to fore.Let it be said at the outset that an auditor is not an investigator and his is not to detect frauds. His duty is only to check and report on the fairness of the financial position of a company based on his examination of the records of that company. Yes, if during the course of that examination, he comes across frauds etc. to have been committed by the employees or management of the company then he is duty bound to make full inquiries employ such other audit tools as he deems necessary to unearth the full dimension of the fraud. In view of this, putting blame on auditors for failure to detect fraud wrongdoing in PNB, is only an attempt to deflect public attention and give an impression that something is being done to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.It is simply an exercise in futility.
        Reply
        1. Ramesh B Bhatia
          Mar 5, 2018 at 7:56 pm
          In my opinion NFRA will have no impact on bank or corporate frauds . Today another fraud of TDS came into light ? until Govt make Uniform Rules for all banks and corporate to follow in reporting accounting system .there are lot of loopholes in rules ? There fore no one is accounted for lapse or mistakes ? Regulators over regulators is just to delay and more paper work , NFRA/ CA / Audit must be part of RBI ? so that everyone is answerable to One Leader. Many Bosses or many act will make things delay in reply from various sources and will contradict and keep on arguing / discussing the matter in right perception. 1) Banks must follow the uniform rules on Loan rates for corporate and SME based on Cost of Funds Plus 2 to 3 margin f .Housing .Loans should be COF 1 . chargeable on reducing amount not EMI basis. Yes Bank van Fix EMI Interest for 1st yrs, 2nd yr and so on ..All Bank cahrges . 2) CA Auditors should have Common clear guidelines for checking and reporting ,
          Reply
          1. Punit Agrawal
            Mar 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm
            Auditors are already answerable to ICAI as the regulator. Why government want to put another regulator on the CAs, which include individual practicing CAs and small partnership firms as well. If they wish they can appoint a regulator i.e. NFRA to review the Independence, Objectivity, Competence and Extent of regulation implemented by ICAI. Further NFRA can also exercise similar oversight on Audit Committee and /or Board of Listed and large unlisted companies. It is really annoying that every-time the Government targets small people how are working hard to make their leaving, when the objective can be achieved more effectively by putting responsibility on big shoulders.
            Reply
