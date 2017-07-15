Arun Jaitley urges industry to spend 2 per cent of profits on CSR

Jaitley also asked industry representatives to focus on building toilets in schools, especially for girls. (Image Source: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today urged the industry to spend 2 per cent of their profits on corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. He also asked industry representatives to focus on building toilets in schools, especially for girls.”There are villages which have seen a bulb and a toilet for the first time. We target to electrify all the villages by 2018. I appeal to all the corporate house, industries and businessmen to spare 2 per cent of their profits for social work and help us in making India developed,” Jaitley said.

He was speaking at a function organised by Satya Bharti Foundation to mark completion of a CSR project under which at least 17,000 toilets were built in rural areas of the city in past two years. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, patron of the foundation also announced next project of building 55,0000 toilets in rural Amritsar.