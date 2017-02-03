Arun Jaitley presented a realistic Budget 2017 without frills: John K Paul

As far as auto retail is concerned, we, at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, were anticipating a slew of measures, including higher depreciation rates for motor vehicles and incentives for scrapping of old vehicles. (Reuters)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has adopted a cautious and balanced approach, and focused on long-term growth prospects in this year’s Union Budget. The automotive sector, which has been reeling under severe slowdown in the wake of demonetisation, expected immediate relief measures. The Budget falls short of that—there are no specific proposals giving relief to the auto sector or, for that matter, manufacturing sector.

However, big push to infrastructure development and a renewed emphasis on rural and agriculture sector with substantially higher outlays, as also the 25.4% increase in central capital expenditure during the financial year 2017-18, will have a ripple effect on the economy, including auto sector. Another comforting fact is that fiscal deficit for 2017-18 has been pegged at 3.2% without compromising on the outlays for various sectors and economic growth.

As far as auto retail is concerned, we, at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, were anticipating a slew of measures, including higher depreciation rates for motor vehicles and incentives for scrapping of old vehicles. These would not only have provided boost to the struggling auto market, but would also have had a positive impact on environment and road safety due to renewal of vehicle parc (vehicles-in-operation) and modernisation of road transport fleet. We were also expecting an announcement for reduction in transaction charges payable by merchants in case of payments received through credit cards, which would have gone a long way in promoting the use of credit cards and less-cash economy. However, an outlay of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for the transport sector including Rs 1.31 lakh crore for the railways and Rs 64,900 crore for highway development, provision of Rs 10 lakh crore for agri credit, higher allocation of Rs 1,87,223 crore for the rural sector including provision of Rs 48,000 crore for the MNREGA, sops for affordable housing, and a small reduction in personal income tax are some positive measures that will indirectly benefit the auto market. We hope the finance minister will consider our suggestions for increased depreciation for motor vehicles and incentives for scrapping the polluting and unsafe old vehicles before the Finance Bill is passed by the Lok Sabha.

John K Paul

The author is president, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations